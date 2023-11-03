News & Insights

US Markets
CCO

UK regulator clears Cameco, Brookfield Renewable's $7.9 bln Westinghouse deal

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 03, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday cleared the Cameco Corp CCO.TO and Brookfield Renewable Partners' $7.9 billion deal to acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had started looking into the deal in August, said it will not refer the merger for a deeper probe.

The deal was announced in October last year on the heels of an uptick in interest in nuclear power amid an energy crisis in Europe and soaring crude oil and natural gas prices.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO
BEP
PARA
BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.