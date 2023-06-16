UK regulator clears Amazon's planned purchase of iRobot

Adds background on the deal in paragraph 3,4

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday cleared Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp IRBT.O, maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had concluded that the deal would not lead to competition concerns in the UK.

In April, the CMA had launched a "Phase 1" probe into the deal which was announced in August last year as Amazon sought to expand its stable of smart-home devices.

It came at a time when antitrust regulators, including those in the U.S. and the European Union, had become increasingly wary of giant companies acquiring smaller rivals.

