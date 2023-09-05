UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Adds approval details in paragraph 2

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The UK drug regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech's 22UAy.DE updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant.

The vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above, the agency said.

Approval for the shot follows the European regulator's clearance last week.

