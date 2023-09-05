News & Insights

UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 05, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The UK drug regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech's 22UAy.DE updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant.

The vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above, the agency said.

Approval for the shot follows the European regulator's clearance last week.

