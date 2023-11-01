News & Insights

UK regulator approves Pfizer's hair loss drug

November 01, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer Inc's PFE.N drug to treat hair loss caused by an autoimmune disease.

The drug, branded as Litfulo, has been approved by UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for people aged 12 years and older suffering from severe alopecia areata.

It has already been approved for use in Europe and the United States.

Alopecia areata is a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair to fall out, often in clumps.

