UK regulator approves Moderna's updated COVID vaccine

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The UK drug regulator said on Friday it has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna MRNA.O, making it the second shot to be used in the country's vaccination campaign this autumn.

The updated shot, branded Spikevax, to target the XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron is indicated for use in adults and children aged 6 months and above.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

