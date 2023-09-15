News & Insights

US Markets
MRNA

UK regulator approves Moderna's updated COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 15, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The UK drug regulator said on Friday it has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna MRNA.O, making it the second shot to be used in the country's vaccination campaign this autumn.

The updated shot, branded Spikevax, to target the XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron is indicated for use in adults and children aged 6 months and above.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.