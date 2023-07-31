UK regulator aims for decision on Microsoft-Activision deal by Aug. 29

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Monday opened up its inquiry into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal for comments as it aims for a final decision by Aug. 29 on a $69 billion takeover it had previously blocked in April.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also on Monday published Microsoft's arguments explaining why the deal should be re-evaluated, as the U.S. software giant battles to win UK approval to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision.

A court involved in the case had already published Microsoft's argument that the binding commitments accepted by the European Union shortly after Britain had blocked the deal had now changed the situation.

Any persons wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft's takeover should do so by Aug. 4, the CMA said in its statement.

It is aiming to make a final decision on the deal by Aug. 29, the CMA said.

In its submission, Microsoft laid out commitments it has made that Activision games can be streamed for a decade after the merger, and highlighted agreements it has entered into with Sony, NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus, which it believes should ease the CMA's competition concerns.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.