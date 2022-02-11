Markets
GOOGL

UK regulator accepts Google's revised pledges on browser cookies

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has accepted a revised offer from Google of commitments relating to its plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has accepted a revised offer from Google of commitments relating to its plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Alphabet Inc's Google's GOOGL.O plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome - an initiative called the "Privacy Sandbox" - because it is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising.

The CMA said it has now secured legally binding commitments from Google to address competition concerns.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular