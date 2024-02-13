News & Insights

UK regular wages grow by stronger than expected 6.2%

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANNAH IRELAND

February 13, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by William Schomberg and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details and background

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British regular pay grew at the slowest pace in more than a year at the end of last year, according to official data published on Tuesday but the slowdown was less strong than most analysts had expected.

The Bank of England is watching pay growth closely as it tries to gauge how much inflation pressure remains in the economy and whether it can start to consider cutting interest rates from their highest level since 2008.

Wages excluding bonuses grew by 6.2% in the last three months of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.0% annual rise in the Office for National Statistics' measure of regular earnings in the October-to-December period.

That latest figure represented a deceleration from growth of 6.7% in the three months to November.

Sterling strengthened against the U.S. dollar immediately after the labour market data was published.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Suban Abdulla; editing by Kate Holton)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.