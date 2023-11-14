News & Insights

UK regular wages grow by 7.7%

November 14, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British wages excluding bonuses were 7.7% higher than a year earlier in the three months to September, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.7% rise.

The Bank of England is watching pay growth as it assesses how much inflation pressure remains in Britain's economy after it raised interest rates 14 times in a row between December 2021 and August this year, since when it has kept rates on hold.

