UK regular pay grows 7.8% yy in three months to August: ONS

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 7.8% higher than a year earlier during the three months to the end of August, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast regular wages - which are being closely watched by the Bank of England as it considers whether to resume raising interest rates - would grow by 7.8%.

The latest pay growth represents a slowdown from an upwardly revised rate of 7.9% recorded in the three months to July, which was the highest rate of pay growth since these records began in 2001.

Sterling was little changed against the U.S. dollar after the announcement.

Total pay - a more volatile measure which includes one-off bonuses - was 8.1% higher in the three months to August than a year earlier.

However, with consumer price inflation of 6.7% in August, the real-terms increase in pay was far smaller.

