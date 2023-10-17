UK regular pay grows 7.8% yy in three months to August: ONS

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 7.8% higher than a year earlier during the three months to the end of August, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast regular wages - which are being closely watched by the Bank of England as it considers whether to resume raising interest rates - would grow by 7.8%.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sachin Ravikumar)

