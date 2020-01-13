UK regional airline Flybe in financing talks to survive -Sky News

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Flybe, a regional British airline, is in talks to secure new financing to help it survive reported Sky News.

When asked about the report, Flybe said it didn't comment on rumour or speculation, while the UK government's Department for Transport also declined to comment.

Flybe was bought by Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group STOB.L and investment adviser Cyrus Capital last year.

Sky News said Flybe, which connects airports like Birmingham in central England to Paris as well as smaller European cities, was on the brink of collapse due to mounting losses and as Connect's financing requirements had become more onerous.

Should Flybe collapse, it would be the second high-profile failure in Britain's airline and travel industry in less than six months after Thomas Cook went into liquidation last September, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

Sky News said the DfT was considering whether the government could provide any emergency financing for the company.

The DfT declined to comment. "We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies," a spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Flybe said: "Flybe continues to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned. We don't comment on rumour or speculation."

