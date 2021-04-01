Markets
FB

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Inc's acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after the U.S. social media giant told the country's competition watchdog it would not be offering any undertakings to address its concerns.

April 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Inc's FB.O acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after the U.S. social media giant told the country's competition watchdog it would not be offering any undertakings to address its concerns.

The regulator last week gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal, which could affect digital advertising and the supply of animated images.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular