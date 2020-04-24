UK recruiter Staffline's chairman steps down two months after CEO's departure
April 24 (Reuters) - UK-based recruiter Staffline STAF.L said on Friday Tracy Lewis, its non-executive chairman, had resigned from the board, after just seven months in the role.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen had stepped down in February after a tumultuous year for the company, including a balance sheet review, a string of profit warnings and a wage-related probe.
The company did not provide a reason for Lewis's resignation, but said the board is at an advanced stage in the process of appointing a new chairman.
Like other recruiters, Staffline has been struggling with tough hiring conditions in Britain.
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
