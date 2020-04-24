STAF

UK recruiter Staffline's chairman steps down two months after CEO's departure

Shanima A Reuters
UK-based recruiter Staffline said on Friday Tracy Lewis, its non-executive chairman, had resigned from the board, after just seven months in the role.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen had stepped down in February after a tumultuous year for the company, including a balance sheet review, a string of profit warnings and a wage-related probe.

The company did not provide a reason for Lewis's resignation, but said the board is at an advanced stage in the process of appointing a new chairman.

Like other recruiters, Staffline has been struggling with tough hiring conditions in Britain.

