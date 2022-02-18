NWG

UK recovery lifts NatWest to bumper profit

British taxpayer-backed bank NatWest reported a leap in annual profit on Friday, boosted by the country's economic rebound and the release of cash previously piled up for pandemic bad loans.

NatWest reported statutory pre-tax profits of 4 billion pounds ($5.45 billion) for the 2021 calendar year, in line with an average of analyst estimates compiled by the bank. The previous year the bank had made a 351 million pound loss.

The bank announced it would pay a 7.5 pence per share dividend and an on-market share buyback of 750 million pounds.

