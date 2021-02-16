UK records 799 COVID deaths, 7-day total down 26%

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 799 deaths from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and a further 10,625 cases, data released on Tuesday showed.

The daily figure for deaths was up from the 230 recorded on Monday, however Monday's data tends to be distorted by delays in weekend reporting. The total number of deaths in the last seven days is down 26% compared with the previous week.

Daily case numbers are also reducing.

The official figures showed 15.6 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while 546,165 have had a second dose.

