UK records 3,330 daily cases of COVID-19

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.

Adds details

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.

It also reported a further five deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 41,628, according to figures that show fatalities within 28 days of a first positive test.

Scotland reported 244 new cases, the most since May 6.

England is due to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb a rise in infections.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Maclean and Pravin Char)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More