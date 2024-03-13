UK receives 33 bln pounds of orders for new 30-year inflation-linked bond

Updates orders, price guidance, books to close

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain has so far received more than 48 billion pounds ($61 billion) of orders from investors after opening books on Wednesday for the syndicated sale of a new index-linked bond maturing in November 2054, bookrunners on the transaction said.

Books will remain open until 1000 GMT.

The price guidance for the 1.25% 2054 gilt has been set to give a yield 1.5 basis points more than that of the 1.25% November 2055 index-linked gilt GBIL1Q55=, which is the benchmark.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and RBC are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.