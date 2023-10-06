News & Insights

UK reaffirms position after Canada-India diplomatic spat

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

October 06, 2023 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday reaffirmed its position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, after reports said that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last month when Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

