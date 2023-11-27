UK reaches deal with medical unions which could end senior doctor strikes

Adds details of offer in paragraphs 2-3 and 6, PM Sunak quote in paragraph 4, union comment in paragraph 7

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it had reached an agreement with medical unions which could pave the way to ending strike action by senior doctors.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the offer would reform the pay structure for senior doctors, known as consultants, from January, reducing the number of pay brackets and the time it takes to reach the top.

This would see a clearer link between pay progression and evidence of skills, competencies and experience, it added.

"This is a fair deal for consultants who will benefit from major reform to their contract, it is fair for taxpayers because it will not risk our ongoing work to tackle inflation," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) trade unions will put the offer to their members for a vote in the coming weeks, the government said, with no further strike action to be called during that time.

The HCSA said in a statement that it had concerns over some details of the package and while it would put the offer to a vote, it would not take a formal position on whether its members should accept.

The government said the reform package was separate from the process of setting pay, and would not impact the previously announced 6% pay rise for consultants this financial year.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.