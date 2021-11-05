UK rate hike bets fade further after BoE hold decision

Adds reaction from BofA

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investors further reeled in their bets on Bank of England interest rate hikes on Friday, a day after the British central bank surprised the market by refraining from a widely expected increase in borrowing costs.

Gilt yields fell by between five and six basis points across the maturity range of British government bonds on Friday with the 10-year yield dropping to 0.889%, its lowest level since Sept. 23 - the date of the previous BoE meeting when it said the case for a rate hike appeared to have strengthened.

The BoE kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first of the world's big central banks to raise borrowing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Bank of England was obviously more dovish than we and the market had expected," analysts at BofA Securities said in a note published on Friday.

"As we struggle with the new narrative, and shuffle our first expected hike to Feb - although the Dec versus Feb call is a tough one - the overarching message is that regardless of when these hikes come, the market seems to be pricing too many."

Earlier on Friday BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told the BBC that interest rates would remain low by historical standards, even if they increase somewhat in the near-term.

Interest rate futures showed a roughly two-thirds chance that the BoE will raise the Bank Rate by 15 basis points at its December meeting. BOEWATCH

The market was fully pricing in a 15 basis-point increase for the February 2022 meeting. Investors see that as a more likely date for a rate hike because the BoE will publish a new economic outlook that month.

A Reuters poll of economists published last month pointed to a February rate hike as the most likely outcome. ECILT/GB

