UK rate futures show BoE rates hitting 6.5% in early 2024

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Financial markets bet on Thursday that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6.5% early next year, up from a previous expected peak of 6.25%, pushing the yield on two-year government bonds to their highest since June 2008.

Rate futures showed a roughly two thirds chance that the BoE will have raised rates to 6.5% or higher by its February 2024 meeting. Related pricing showed an expected rate of just over 6.5% for March - representing an average which includes bets for higher and lower rates.

Last month the BoE unexpectedly raised rates to 5% from 4.5%, after what Governor Andrew Bailey said were signs of more persistent inflation pressures.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose as high as 5.488% on Thursday, up more than 10 bps on the day and their highest since June 2008, while 10-year yields GB10YT=RR rose a similar amount to peak at 4.599% at 0938 GMT, their highest since October's post-"mini-budget" turmoil.

