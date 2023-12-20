UK rate futures price in BoE cut by May after CPI surprise

By David Milliken

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investors moved to price in two quarter-point rate cuts by the Bank of England for the first half of next year, with the first potentially coming as soon as March, after data showed a much-sharper-than-expected fall in inflation in November.

Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 3.9% from October's 4.6% - below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and the BoE's expectation that CPI would be only just below 4.5% at the end of the year.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR - which are sensitive to market interest rate expectations - tumbled more than 19 basis points on the day to 4.082%, their lowest since April and on course for their biggest daily fall since July.

Before the data, investors had priced in 38 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the BoE for the first half of 2024 and 117 bps for 2024 as a whole.

As of 0839 GMT, markets saw 53 bps of cuts for the first half of 2024 and 137 bps by December.

This roughly equates to a 45% chance of a first rate cut by March's BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with a move fully priced in for May and a second quarter-point cut in June, and interest rates at 4% or lower by the end of the year.

In its policy statement last week, the BoE stuck to its line that interest rates still needed to stay high for "an extended period" and Governor Andrew Bailey has repeatedly said it was too early to discuss the potential timing of rate cuts.

However, investors said Wednesday's data might force the BoE's hand.

"The Bank of England has been talking tough, but price rises appear on a rapid decline back towards the Bank's target range and it may soon be that the risk for rate-setters is not under-tightening but over-tightening," said Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR dropped as much as 13 bps on the day to 3.519%, their lowest since April and down from levels near a 15-year high of around 4.75% less than two months ago.

