UK raises record 6.1 billion pounds at index-linked bond sale

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain raised a record 6.1 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) at a debt sale on Tuesday when it launched a new index-linked government bond which matures in 2039, revealing investors' hunger for inflation protection.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said the amount of money raised was a record for a single syndication of an inflation-linked gilt.

The 0.125% March 2039 gilts sold had a face value of 4.0 billion pounds, the highest amount for a single index-linked gilt transaction since 2014. Investors placed orders for 29.0 billion pounds of the debt.

"The new gilt was extremely well received by the market and attracted strong and very high quality interest from domestic real money accounts which constitute our core domestic investor base," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

The DMO aims to raise 252.6 billion pounds this financial year via gilt sales, and so far has issued 49.8 billion pounds of debt, 8.9 billion pounds of which is index-linked.

Index-linked gilts are typically in strong demand from British pension funds and insurers, which need to hold assets that match their long-term liabilities.

Break-even inflation rates - a measure of inflation expectations in the bond market derived from index-linked gilt prices - have risen steadily this year as concerns about a global upsurge in prices have risen.

The break-even rate of retail price inflation for British 20-year debt GBIL0F40=, GB20YIL=RR was 3.666% at Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data, its highest since December 2018.

The 2039 gilt sold with a real yield of -2.2448%, meaning it will pay an interest rate equivalent to 2.2448% less than the rate of retail price inflation. The yield reflects a price at the top end of initial guidance, as usual at gilt syndications.

HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7074 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce and Gareth Jones)

