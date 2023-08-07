UK raises national security concerns from EDF/GE deal

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The British government on Monday raised national security concerns that could arise from French state-owned utility EDF's EDF.PA deal to buy certain units of U.S. group General Electric GE.N, ordering the companies to meet certain security needs.

The government raised the concern in its final order on EDF's deal to buy GE Oil & Gas Marine & Industrial UK Ltd and GE Steam Power Ltd.

"The Secretary of State considers that a risk to national security will arise because of the critical national security and defence capabilities relating to naval propulsion systems which are delivered through the GE Oil & Gas Marine & Industrial UK Limited and GE Steam Power Ltd UK facility," the government said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Mark Porter)

