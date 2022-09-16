UK railway workers to strike again next month, train company says

Adds LNER's comment

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK railway workers will stage further strikes early next month, the head of a British train operating company said on Thursday, after initial walkouts over a long-running pay dispute were postponed out of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The country has faced strikes by workers across a number of sectors, but most unions put action on hold after news of the monarch's death a week ago.

Soaring inflation and stagnant wages have left workers disgruntled at a time when the price of everything from fuel to food has risen due in part to the war in Ukraine.

Millions faced disruption in June when 40,000 rail workers walked out in the country's biggest railway strike in three decades.

"This morning we have been notified by the ASLEF trade union of further days of strike action on Saturday 1 October and Wednesday 5 October. We have suspended ticket bookings for these dates," said David Horne, Managing Director of London North Eastern Railway.

PA Media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that train drivers at 12 rail companies are due to strike on Oct. 1 and 5.

LNER runs trains from London along the country's east coast to Scotland.

ASLEF last week postponed a strike planned for Sept. 15.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.