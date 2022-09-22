UK railway workers nationwide to strike on Oct. 8 in pay dispute - union

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of British railway workers will go on strike nationwide on Oct. 8 in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions, a trade union said on Thursday.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said 40,000 members from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies would take part in the industrial action, likely to cause severe disruption across the railway network.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

