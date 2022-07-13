UK rail workers to strike on July 27 - PA Media citing union

Workers at British rail operators and Network Rail will strike on July 27 in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, PA Media reported on Wednesday, citing the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

