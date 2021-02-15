UK pubs group Mitchells & Butlers to raise $486 mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L said on Monday it intends to raise 350 million pounds ($486.05 million) through an open offer of shares, and has reached an agreement with its bankers for a new credit facility.

The company also said Piedmont Inc, Elpida Group and Smoothfield Holding, which collectively own around 55% of the pub owner, had formed a consortium called Odyzean Ltd to become its majority shareholder.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

