UK publisher Future sees FY profit ahead of consensus

Feb 19 (Reuters) - British publisher Future Plc FUTR.L said on Friday it expects full-year profit to be materially ahead of current market expectations, helped by higher online demand during the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it benefited from strong online engagement in the four months ended Jan. 31, notably during Black Friday and Christmas.

