UK publisher Future sees FY profit ahead of consensus

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

British publisher Future Plc said on Friday it expects full-year profit to be materially ahead of current market expectations, helped by higher online demand during the coronavirus crisis.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - British publisher Future Plc FUTR.L said on Friday it expects full-year profit to be materially ahead of current market expectations, helped by higher online demand during the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it benefited from strong online engagement in the four months ended Jan. 31, notably during Black Friday and Christmas.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More