UK public's inflation expectations slip from near 7-year high

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year fell in August after touching one of the highest levels since 2013 in July, a survey from bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed on Thursday.

Year-ahead inflation expectations returned to 3.0% from 3.2% in July, back to their level in June.

Expectations for five to 10 years ahead fell to 3.2% from a one-year high of 3.3% in July.

The figures were based on a YouGov poll of 2,141 people conducted on Aug. 18 and 19.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

