UK public inflation expectations stabilise: Bank of England survey

Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL ADAMS

September 15, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The British public's predictions for inflation in the coming years were broadly stable during August, according to a Bank of England survey that will reassure its officials that expectations are not spiralling out of control.

The BoE's inflation attitudes survey, conducted by polling firm Ipsos, showed inflation expectations for the coming year rose to 3.6% in August from 3.5% in May.

For five years ahead - crucial for BoE policymakers who want to ensure that high inflation is not becoming permanently embedded in the public mindset - expectations eased to 2.9% from 3.0% in May, the lowest reading since May 2021.

There were growing signs of discomfort with the rise in interest rates since December 2021, which has taken the BoE's Bank Rate to 5.25% from 0.1%.

Some 40% of Britons said it would be best for the economy if interest rates fell and 34% said that would be best for them personally - each marking their highest reading since November 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis.

With Britain suffering the highest rate of inflation among major advanced economies, the public's net satisfaction with the BoE's job in controlling price growth fell to -21% - the lowest reading since the survey started in 1999.

