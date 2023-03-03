YOU

UK public inflation expectations rise unexpectedly in Feb -Citi/YouGov

Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

March 03, 2023 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year and five to 10 years ahead rose unexpectedly in February, U.S. bank Citi said after publishing a monthly survey conducted by market research company YouGov.

Public expectations for inflation in 12 months time rose to 5.6% in February from 5.4% in January, while expectations for the long term rose to 3.8% from 3.5%.

"Today's unexpected increase re-affirms continued upside risks that have stalked UK inflation expectations in recent months," Citi economist Ben Nabarro said.

