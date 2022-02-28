UK public inflation expectations hit record levels: Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a joint record high in February, according to a survey watched closely by the Bank of England.

Investment bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said their gauge of expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time rose to 4.1% from 3.8% in January, equalling a record high struck in June 2011.

Expectations for the coming 12 months hit an outright record of 5.6% from 4.8% in January.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Millikne)

