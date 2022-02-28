Stocks

UK public inflation expectations hit record levels: Citi/YouGov

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a joint record high in February, according to a survey watched closely by the Bank of England.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a joint record high in February, according to a survey watched closely by the Bank of England.

Investment bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said their gauge of expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time rose to 4.1% from 3.8% in January, equalling a record high struck in June 2011.

Expectations for the coming 12 months hit an outright record of 5.6% from 4.8% in January.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Millikne)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

How Retail Investor Should Grapple Ukraine Standoff

Feb 22, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular