UK public inflation expectations fell in Nov, Dec -Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation fell for two straight months, according to a survey that could influence the Bank of England as it tries to assess the risk of inflation getting stuck above its 2% target.

Public expectations for inflation for the 12 months ahead fell to 3.9% in November and to 3.5% in December compared with 4.2% in October, the survey by U.S. bank Citi and market research company YouGov showed.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Maria Ponnezhath; Editing by Tom Hogue)

