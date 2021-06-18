UK public inflation expectations cool in May: BoE survey

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation cooled last month, according to a Bank of England survey that may give its officials confidence that rising price pressures are not becoming engrained in the popular psyche.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.4% from 2.7% in its February survey, the BoE said.

Expectations for inflation in the long term also eased, to 2.7% from 2.9%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

