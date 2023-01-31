US Markets
UK public inflation expectations cool again: Citi/YouGov survey

January 31, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The British public's predictions for inflation cooled again in January, according to a survey on Tuesday that should further comfort to the Bank of England that high prices will not become permanently embedded in expectations.

U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said inflation expectations for five to 10 years ahead fell to 3.5% from 3.6% in December - within touching distance of the 3.0% to 3.4% range seen ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For inflation in a year's time, expectations in January fell to 5.4% from 5.7% in December.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
