UK public inflation expectations continue to ease in September -Citi/YouGov

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for year-ahead inflation continued to ease in September, U.S. bank Citi said on Thursday as it published a monthly survey by market research company YouGov.

Public expectations for inflation in 12 months' time dropped to 4.2% from 4.4% in August, while expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time were stable at 3.3%.

"For now, these data continue to show UK inflation expectations to be relatively well-anchored," Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro wrote in a note to clients.

"We also expect these data to continue to ease in the months ahead as headline inflation falls back."

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

