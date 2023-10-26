News & Insights

UK public inflation expectations continue to ease in September -Citi/YouGov

Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

October 26, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for year-ahead inflation continued to ease in September, U.S. bank Citi said on Thursday as it published a monthly survey by market research company YouGov.

Public expectations for inflation in 12 months' time dropped to 4.2% from 4.4% in August, while expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time were stable at 3.3%.

"For now, these data continue to show UK inflation expectations to be relatively well-anchored," Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro wrote in a note to clients.

"We also expect these data to continue to ease in the months ahead as headline inflation falls back."

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.