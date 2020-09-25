UK public borrowing hits fresh record high in August

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British public borrowing rose to 35.920 billion pounds ($45.82 billion) in August, a record high for the month though below its peaks earlier in the financial year, as the government dealt with the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

July's public borrowing figure was heavily revised down, but borrowing for the first five months of the financial year still rose further to its highest on record at 173.7 billion pounds.

The most recent forecast from Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility estimates borrowing for the full financial year will be a record 372 billion pounds, equivalent to 18.9% of gross domestic product, a ratio not seen since World War Two. ($1 = 0.7839 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.