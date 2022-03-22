UK public borrowing higher than expected in February

Corrects date of story to March 22 from March 21

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British public-sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, was 13.1 billion pounds ($17.2 billion) in February, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, well above the average forecast of 8.1 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.

Borrowing for the first 11 months of the 2021/2022 financial year was 138.4 billion pounds, less than half its level from April 2020 to February 2021, when the public finances bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and extensive economic support.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.