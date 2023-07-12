News & Insights

UK pub owner Wetherspoon forecasts annual profit to be in line with estimates

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 12, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon JDW.L on Wednesday forecast its full-year profit to be in line with market estimates, betting on strong demand and a slight easing in energy costs.

Wetherspoon is betting on strong Easter, coronation weekend and May bank holiday sales to bolster annual numbers, although high labour and food costs continue to weigh on profits.

In May, the company had said full-year profits would be towards the top end of market estimates.

While Wetherspoon did not give analysts' expectations for profit, analysts on average expect profit for the year through July of about 40.06 million pounds ($51.90 million), according to Refinitiv data. The company had reported a loss of 30.4 million pounds the year ago.

"The company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of FY24 approximately in line with the second half of FY23," Chairman Tim Martin said in a statement.

Like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks of the fourth quarter were up 11% from the same period pre-pandemic in 2019.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

