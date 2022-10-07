UK pub operator Wetherspoon's annual loss narrows
Britain's J D Wetherspoon annual loss narrowed compared with a year ago when sales were dented by COVID-19 lockdowns. The pub group, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, reported a loss of 30.4 million pounds ($33.96 million) for the 12 months ended July 31 compared to 154.7 million loss last year.
Adds dateline
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's J D Wetherspoon JDW.L annual loss narrowed compared with a year ago when sales were dented by COVID-19 lockdowns.
The pub group, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, reported a loss of 30.4 million pounds ($33.96 million) for the 12 months ended July 31 compared to 154.7 million loss last year.
($1 = 0.8951 pounds)
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.