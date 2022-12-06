UK pub operator Marston's upbeat on current sales after annual profit miss

December 06, 2022 — 02:09 am EST

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK pub operator Marston's Plc MARS.L posted lower-than-expected annual profit on Tuesday after the reopening of the economy after months of COVID curbs and said sales were encouraging since start of the current fiscal year.

The company's pre-tax profit was 27.7 million pounds ($33.7 million) for the 52 weeks ended Oct. 2, compared with Refinitiv analysts' estimates of 28.40 million pounds. It had posted a loss of 100 million pounds a year earlier when UK hospitality firms were hammered by the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

