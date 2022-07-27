UK pub operator Marston's posts lower sales as consumers spend less

British pub group Marston's said on Wednesday its sales for 42 weeks was lower compared with pre-pandemic levels, as consumers spent less and recent hot weather kept people indoors.

Marston's, which operates about 1,500 pubs, breweries and inns across the UK, said total like-for-like sales for the 42-week period to July 23 was down 2% compared with the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal.

