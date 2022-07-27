UK pub operator Marston's posts lower sales as consumers spend less

July 27 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's MARS.L said on Wednesday its sales for 42 weeks was lower compared with pre-pandemic levels, as consumers spent less and recent hot weather kept people indoors.

Marston's, which operates about 1,500 pubs, breweries and inns across the UK, said total like-for-like sales for the 42-week period to July 23 was down 2% compared with the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.