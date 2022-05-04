UK pub group Wetherspoon aims to 'break-even' for profits this year

May 4 (Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon JDW.L said on Wednesday it expects to "break-even" for profits in the current financial year as economies reopened, although it warned of rising cost pressures related to labour, energy, and inflation.

The London-listed group said it had returned to profitability and to a positive cash flow, since March 13, adding that like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to April 24 were 4% below pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

