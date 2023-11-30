UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers sees margin growth as costs ease

By Aby Jose Koilparambil and Radhika Anilkumar

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L aims to rebuild margins to pre-pandemic levels on the back of easing input costs, the British pub group said on Thursday after posting a smaller than expected 8% fall in annual profit.

However, shares in the FTSE mid-cap .FTMC company reversed earlier gains to trade around 10% down by 1415 GMT with some analysts doubtful about prospects for profit growth and the lack of a dividend.

"Getting back to profit growth isn't assured. Sales growth so far this year has slowed a couple of percentage points as landlords head into the crucial festive season," Hargreaves Lansdown analysts said in a note.

"And there are signs that consumers are cutting back on eating out in order to save for Christmas."

Still, Mitchells & Butlers CEO Phil Urban was optimistic.

"We are very encouraged by the bookings we have taken so far (ahead of Christmas), and it does feel as though this could be the first pop-up Christmas since 2019 with COVID fears now hopefully behind us," Urban said on a post-earnings call.

Mitchells & Butlers said its like-for-like sales rose 7.2% in the new fiscal year that started on Oct. 1, compared with 6.5% growth in the corresponding prior year period.

The company, which had tweaked its menus last year to tackle high costs, said it expects overall annual costs to decrease to about 65 million pounds ($82.5 million) from 175 million pounds, underpinned by a reduction in energy prices and slowing food inflation.

The owner of the Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One brands said its adjusted operating profit for the year ended Sept. 30 came in at 221 million pounds, compared with 240 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 216.7 million pounds, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.7880 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.