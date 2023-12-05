News & Insights

UK pub group Marston's says Christmas bookings top year-ago levels

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

December 05, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds sector context in paragraph 2, chair comment in paragraph 3, and details

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Marston's MARS.L said on Tuesday its Christmas bookings topped last year's numbers and also forecast an improved medium-term margin growth after the British pub group posted a lower-than-expected jump in annual profit.

British pub groups are hoping to usher in customers as Britons gear up for a merry holiday season in a year blighted by a prolonged cost-of-living squeeze and gloomy macro-economic outlook.

"We anticipate an improving outlook in which cost headwinds are largely abating and like-for-like sales are up over 7% since the year-end," Chair William Rucker said in a statement.

The pub chain, which has not declared a dividend since 2020, said the group has continued to manage inflationary challenges, with electricity charges fixed until the end of fiscal year 2024 and gas rates until March-end 2025.

The company, which had stated it benefited from increased customer preference towards premium lagers such as San Miguel and Birra Moretti than standard lagers, said it was targeting a 2% margin growth in the medium term.

The Wolverhampton-based company, which operates more than 1,400 pubs and bars primarily based in local communities in Britain, said its pre-tax profit for the 52-week period ended Sept. 30 was 35.5 million pounds ($44.8 million), compared with LSEG estimates of 41.4 million pounds based on an average of seven analysts.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.