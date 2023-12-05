News & Insights

UK pub group Marston's says Christmas bookings above year-ago levels

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

December 05, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Marston's MARS.L said on Tuesday its Christmas bookings came in above last year's numbers and also forecast an improved margin in the medium term after the British pub group posted a lower-than-expected 28% jump in annual profit.

The Wolverhampton-based company, which operates more than 1,400 pubs and bars primarily based in local communities in Britain, said its pre-tax profit for the 52-week period ended Sept. 30 was 35.5 million pounds ($44.8 million), compared with LSEG estimates of 41.4 million pounds based on an average of seven analysts.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

