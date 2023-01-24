UK pub group Marston's posts holiday sales above pre-pandemic levels

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's said on Tuesday sales for the 16 weeks to Jan. 21 were up 4.5% compared with the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic 2020 fiscal, boosted by the strong trading during festive days in the year-end holiday season.

