UK prosecutors authorise more charges against actor Spacey for sexual assault

Credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG

November 16, 2022 — 05:03 am EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised additional charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004, it said on Wednesday.

The CPS said it had also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

